Brightline station offers new opportunities in Boca Raton; is insurance relief coming?

Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer talks about the new Brightline station in his city and why it will offer new opportunities. Plus, Singer touches on the city's growth and how to manage it.
Brightline station in Boca Raton, Dec. 9, 2022
Posted at 11:44 AM, Dec 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-18 11:48:19-05

The new Brightline station is set to open in Boca Raton. The city's mayor speaks with WPTV's Tory Dunnan about the excitement. He also talks about the best ways to continue to grow while keeping a hometown feeling.

Boca Raton mayor says Brightline's arrival in city is 'game-changer'

Gov. Ron DeSantis has singed a property insurance reform bill into law. WPTV political analyst Brian Crowley discusses the impact of the bill and what else can be done.

Will new insurance reform law provide relief for Florida residents?

Crowley offers his "Crowley Closer," drawing inspiration from a recent trip to Iceland.

Crowley Closer: Bring some kindness back this holiday season

