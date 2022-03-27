Author Brad Meltzer discusses his new novel with Kelley Dunn

Author Brad Meltzer is out with a new novel, "The Lightning Rod."

He speaks with WPTV's Kelley Dunn about his 25-year career, his novels and how he gets access to heavily guarded government areas.

"President (Bill) Clinton and President (George) Bush have read my books. That is helpful," Meltzer told Dunn on "To The Point."

He also said he has formed a relationship with the secret service and has kept his word not to reveal any secrets.

Author Brad Meltzer speaks about his children's series "Ordinary People Change the World."

The books were written to inspire his children.

Two of his books were briefly banned by a school district in Pennsylvania.

Meltzer told Dunn how he addressed the issue and what he does when other author's books are banned.

WPTV's Kelley Dunn has interviewed author Brad Meltzer numerous times.

The pair look back and old photos and Meltzer shares his final thoughts as Dunn nears retirement.