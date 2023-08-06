Are indictments selective prosecution of former President Donald Trump?

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Former federal prosecutor Mark Schnapp discussed the recent indictments of former President Donald Trump on "To the Point with Michael Williams."

Schnapp noted what he believes are Trump's legal strengths and weaknesses, praised the former president's Washington lawyer, spoke about the unlikelihood of a change of venue and offered his perspective on the "weaponization" argument that the federal government is unjustly targeting Trump.

WATCH: Former federal prosecutor on Trump indictments: Weaponization of government 'complete nonsense'

During the roundtable discussion, WPTV political analyst Brian Crowley mentioned how Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis revealed that he believed Trump's stolen election claims "are false."

"It suggests that Ron DeSantis understands that there's a hard, hardcore of MAGA voters that he can't get," Crowley said of the Republican presidential candidate. "And that maybe ... he can peel off just enough of the less-than-hardcore MAGA voters to help him win the nomination."

Crowley also opined that DeSantis has two problems with his presidential candidate.

"One is he tends to surround himself with people who just agree with him, and that's not necessarily a good thing," Crowley said, especially for somebody trying to run a campaign. "You need somebody to say, 'No, that's not the direction to go in. We need to do this.' And also, people around him are not, in my view, really experienced national campaign people."

WATCH: Roundtable discussion: Trump indictments and DeSantis campaign missteps

In the "Crowley Closer," Crowley explains how the Palm Beach County Republican Party has been encouraging voters to run for the 90 seats up for grabs in the March 2024 municipal races, which coincides with the presidential primary.

"There'll be huge Republican turnout, especially if it's a contested primary, so this is brilliant on their part," Crowley said.

