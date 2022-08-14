3 candidates vie for the Democratic Primary in PBC Commission District 6

Three candidates are vying for the Democratic primary for Palm Beach County commission district 6. Incumbent Melissa McKinlay is term-limited.

The winner of the primary will face Republican Sara Baxter in the November election.

Michelle McGovern, Sylvia Sharps and Matt Willhite said affordable housing is a big issue facing voters in the district, which covers parts of Greenacres, Wellington, Royal Palm Beach and the Glades.

"It's going to take some creative thinking. Re-imagining old strip malls, potentially and having programs to help people stay in their homes," McGovern told WPTV's Michael Williams on ways she wants to help the affordable housing crisis. "Working with partners in order to create more inventory. I think the housing bond that will be on the ballot in November, will help to do those kinds of things."

Sylvia Sharps told Williams on To the Point, she wants to work with landlords to help lower rent.

"It's the landlords and the owners that make the decisions on how much rent is charged. I believe that if we communicate with them, and let them know exactly what they're doing, unless they're just downright basic, greedy and don't care, they may reconsider raising rents as much as they as they are," Sharps said.

Candidates vie for the Democratic Primary in PBC Commission District 6

State Representative Matt Willhite told Williams he worked in Tallahassee to provide money for more modular homes. He also cites redevelopment as a way to provide more affordable housing.

"I've always said we need to redevelop instead of just develop," Willhite told Williams. "Where when a developer comes in, they level the ground, and a lot of our eastern coast areas redevelopment is a great area to do that."

Palm Beach County Commission District 6 candidate, State Rep. Matt Willhite interviewed

WPTV NewsChannel 5 political analyst Brian Crowley offers his "Crowley Closer."