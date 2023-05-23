Watch Now
Sen. Rick Scott issues travel advisory for 'socialists visiting Florida'

Former governor mocks NAACP travel advisory with advisory of his own
Sen. Rick Scott on Joe Biden: 'I do have a problem with him'
"I do have a problem with him," Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., says of President Joe Biden during a satellite interview with WPTV.
Posted at 3:42 PM, May 23, 2023
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., has issued a "formal travel advisory for socialists visiting Florida," warning Tuesday that the state "is openly hostile" to socialists, communists and their enablers.

Scott shared the news release Tuesday via his re-election campaign's website and Twitter account.

"Before traveling to Florida, please understand that the state of Florida devalues and marginalizes the contributions of, and the challenges faced by, Socialists and others who work in the Biden Administration," Scott's travel notice said.

The former governor's advisory seems to mock the recently issued travel advisory by the NAACP, warning that Florida has become "hostile to Black Americans" under current Gov. Ron DeSantis.

"Let me be clear – any attempts to spread the oppression and poverty that Socialism always brings will be rebuffed by the people of Florida," Scott said in the news release. "Travelers should be aware that attempts to spread Socialism in north Florida will fail and be met with laughter and mockery."

