Sen. Marco Rubio co-sponsors nationwide 15-week abortion ban bill

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida Sen. Marco Rubio is co-sponsoring a bill that would ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy nationwide.

Although it would impose a nationwide ban on abortions after 15 weeks, it also would allow states to keep more restrictive abortion laws bans in place.

In Florida, there is already a 15-week abortion ban with no exceptions for rape, incest or human trafficking.

The national measure has exemptions for rape and incest and when "necessary to save the life of a pregnant woman," but not for "psychological or emotional conditions."

The rape exemption would require medical treatment or counseling at least 48 hours before any abortion, and rape or incest of a child would need to be reported to a government or law enforcement agency.

Rubio's co-sponsorship is a change from earlier this month, when he said abortion was up to the states to decide, according to the Miami Herald.

In a tweet, Rubio said that "restricting abortions to the first 4 months is more lenient than virtually every country in Europe."

— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) September 14, 2022

Abortion already had been a flashpoint in the race for Rubio's Senate seat.

Rubio's opponent, Democratic U.S. Rep. Val Demings, wrote on Twitter, "Marco Rubio just cosponsored the bill to ban abortions and criminalize doctors. He'll stop at nothing to strip women of our constitutional rights."

— Val Demings (@valdemings) September 14, 2022

U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, R-Montana, is the only other listed co-sponsor of the bill as of Thursday.

The bill currently stands no chance with Democrats in control of the House, the Senate and the White House.