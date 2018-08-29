Ron DeSantis on Fox News warns Florida not to 'monkey this up' by electing Andrew Gillum
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis is coming under fire from Democrats after saying the last thing Floridians need to do is "monkey this up" by electing Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum as governor.
"The last thing, the last thing we need to do is to monkey this up by trying to embrace a socialist agenda with huge tax increases and bankrupting the state," DeSantis said.
Florida Democratic Party chairwoman Terrie Rizzo called his comments "disgusting" and said he was launching his general election campaign with "racist dog whistles."
Florida's Democratic nominee for governor says the state is looking for a leader who will bring people together, "not misogynist, not racist, not bigots."
Tallahassee Andrew Gillum, who would be Florida's first black governor, told CNN Wednesday that he wants to "build a Florida that makes room for all of us and not just some of us."
President Donald Trump, on Twitter, criticized Gillum as a "failed socialist mayor" and praised Republican Rep. Ron DeSantis, who credits the president for helping him win.
Not only did Congressman Ron DeSantis easily win the Republican Primary, but his opponent in November is his biggest dream....a failed Socialist Mayor named Andrew Gillum who has allowed crime & many other problems to flourish in his city. This is not what Florida wants or needs!