'Ron Be Gone:' Group led by South Florida Democrats aims to oust DeSantis in 2022

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — South Florida Democrats have announced the creation of Ron Be Gone, a new political group aimed at ensuring Gov. Ron DeSantis doesn't win re-election.

The Fort Lauderdale-based group "is a grassroots-funded organization solely dedicated to taking on Ron DeSantis and supporting the eventual Democratic nominee for governor in 2022," a news release said Monday.

Former U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, Coral Springs Vice Mayor Josh Simmons, former state Rep. Cindy Polo and veteran political strategists Brice Barnes, Joshua Karp and Lindsay Pollard make up the group.

The announcement coincided with the creation of the RonBeGone.com website and a paid political advertisement berating DeSantis' policies.

"For two years, Gov. Ron DeSantis has been dedicated to advancing his own political career, not the interests of everyday Floridian," a message on the website states. "We are taking on DeSantis' failed leadership, empowering grassroots Floridians to stand up and hold their governor accountable."

The advertisement takes aim at DeSantis' relationship with former President Donald Trump.

"He thought hitching his wagon to the Trump train would take him places," a voice-over in the video says. "But all he's doing is failing Floridians, just like Trump failed Americans."

It also claims DeSantis "ignored" COVID-19 and "attacked" the media.

"He's a laughingstock, just like Trump, and now we're going to vote him out, just like Trump," the voice-over continues.

Although Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is thought to be the frontrunner to challenge DeSantis, the group said it won't endorse any Democratic candidate for governor until there is a nominee.

WPTV sent an email to the governor's office requesting comment.