Reagan library vandalized with graffiti ahead of DeSantis' visit

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. — One of the entrance signs to the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library was spray painted with “Ron DeFascist" graffiti on the day Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was to visit the former president's library to promote his new book.

Library employees spotted the vandalism around 7:30 a.m., Simi Valley Police Department said.

The graffiti was done in black spray paint during the night with no witnesses, the police department said. Also, there is no indication of threats or any other cimrs.

The Library employees removed the graffiti ahead of his visit that was scheduled for 12:30 p.m. A reception was scheduled for 11 a.m. but the governor didnt attend.

The Ronald Reagan Presidential Library is operated by the National Archives and Records Administration.

DeSantis is in Southern California to promote the release of his new book, 'The Courage to Be Free: Florida's Blueprint for America's Revival."

Later Sunday, DeSantis was to attend a fundraiser for the Republican Party of Orange County.

“Ron DeSantis isn’t coming to California to throw shade on Gavin Newsom, that’s just an added benefit,” said Dan Schnur, a former campaign consultant who teaches about political messaging at UC Berkeley and USC, told the Orange County Register. “Make no mistake, though, he’s here for the cash and the connections.”

The Berkeley IGS poll released Feb. 24 showed DeSantis with 37% support among likely California Republican voters compared with former President Trump at 27%, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley at 7%.

On Thursday, DeSantis also attended the Club for Growth’s private donor retreat in Palm Beach.

On Wednesday in West Palm Beach, Desantis spoke with supporters and touted his newly released book.

The 256-page memoir discusses his upbringing, service in the military, his track record over the past four years and taking on Disney.