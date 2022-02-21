Photo at Mar-a-Lago fundraiser with former President Donald Trump, David Perdue will cost $24,200

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Former President Donald Trump will host a fundraiser in support of Georgia gubernatorial candidate David Perdue next month in South Florida.

The fundraiser is scheduled for March 16 at Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach.

Perdue, who lost his seat in the Senate to Democrat Jon Ossoff in January's runoff election, will challenge incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp in the Republican primary.

The cost for attending next month's fundraiser is $3,000. Attendees will have to shell out $24,200 to take a photograph with Trump and Perdue.

Republican candidate for Georgia Governor former Sen. David Perdue speaks at a campaign stop at the Covington airport Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Covington, Ga.

Perdue, whom Trump has endorsed, has said he would not have certified Georgia's 2020 presidential election results as Kemp did.

The fundraiser could provide a much-needed financial boost for Perdue's campaign, which has reportedly struggled to raise money.

Another Trump-backed Georgia candidate — former Georgia Bulldogs running back and Heisman Trophy winner Herschel Walker — has remained neutral in the gubernatorial primary. Walker is seeking the Republican nomination in the Senate race to unseat Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., who defeated Republican Kelly Loeffler in last month's special runoff election.