Online tool calculates risk of COVID-19 at indoor events

As vaccination rates continue to go up and indoor events resume, a new online tool can help calculate the risk of coronavirus.

This app, developed by Kasim Khan in collaboration with Martin Z. Bazant and John W. M. Bush, uses a theoretical model to calculate safe exposure times and occupancy levels for indoor spaces.

You can add in factors like amount of people, mask wearing, how long you stay and more to the calculation.

By adjusting room specifications, ventilation and filtration rates, face-mask usage, respiratory activities, and risk tolerance (in the other tabs), you can see how to mitigate indoor COVID-19 transmission in different indoor spaces.

You can find the tool here.