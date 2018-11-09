Key Florida races including governor, senator could come down to recount

WFTS , ASSOCIATED PRESS , WPTV Webteam
3:23 PM, Nov 8, 2018
1 hour ago

Some of the key races in Florida, including Governor and U.S. Senator are now within the .5% margin needed to trigger a recount. As of 2:15 p.m. Thursday, provisional ballots counted and other factors now have Ron DeSantis leading Andrew Gillum by less than 39,000 votes or 0.47%.

A spokesman for DeSantis wouldn't comment on the situation. DeSantis continues to move forward as the presumptive governor. He appointed a transition team Wednesday. 

Thursday night he's scheduled to meet with the Florida Council of 100 in West Palm Beach.

Florida law requires a recount in races in which the winning margin is 0.5 percentage points or fewer unless the trailing candidate says in writing that he or she doesn't want a recount. Canvassing boards conduct the recount by running ballots through vote tabulation machines.

In elections with a winning margin of 0.25 percentage points or fewer, the state requires a hand recount of ballots where machines didn't detect a vote.

Meanwhile, in the Senate race, Rick Scott leads Bill Nelson by about 17,000 votes or 0.22%.

And in the Commissioner of Agriculture race, Nicole "Nikki" Fried has taken the lead over Matt Caldwell by 575 votes, with each candidate at 50% of the vote.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

