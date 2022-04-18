House Speaker Nancy Pelosi endorses Charlie Crist for governor

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is endorsing U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, D-Fla, in his bid to become governor again.

The former Republican governor-turned-independent-turned Democratic gubernatorial candidate received Pelosi's endorsement Monday.

"I've worked with Charlie for the past six years in Congress, and I'm seeing him fight for Floridians every single day," Pelosi said in a video provided by Crist's campaign. "He always puts people first."

I'm honored to receive the full support and endorsement of my colleague and friend, @SpeakerPelosi, as we work to build a Florida that truly works for all Floridians! pic.twitter.com/kqHgCsyA1k — Charlie Crist (@CharlieCrist) April 18, 2022

Crist, whom opponents have accused of being a flip-flopper for political gain, has served three terms in Congress representing the Tampa Bay area, including Clearwater and St. Petersburg. He was a Republican when he served in the governor's mansion from 2007-11.

"He'll be a champion for women's reproductive rights, create opportunities for small business owners and always show empathy and compassion for our working families," Pelosi continued in the video. "It's a stark contrast to the current governor."

Crist said in a statement that he is "honored to receive the full support and endorsement" from the California Democrat.

Pelosi's remarks come after Crist recently sat down with WPTV's Shannon Cake on "To the Point" to discuss his vision for the future of Florida.

During the interview, Cake showed Crist a campaign advertisement from his first gubernatorial run. Crist said in the video that he was pro-life.

"I believe in a woman's right to choose," Crist said. "I always have, and when I said pro-life, I'm still pro-life, meaning I'm for life. I hope most people are, and I think it's important to understand the distinction."

Cake pushed Crist on his answer.

Charlie Crist: 'Florida deserves better'

"But, respectfully, in the political arena, that doesn't sit well with Republicans or Democrats," Cake said. "That's how you claim on what side you're on -- pro-life, pro-choice."

"That's somebody else's definition," Crist interrupted.

"So, when you run an ad like that, that's the suggestion," Cake said.

"Shannon, that's somebody else's definition," Crist replied. "I'm giving you mine."

Nikki Fried, who recently spoke with WPTV's Michael Williams on "To the Point," criticized Crist for being "on the other side" of every issue affecting Floridians, including his pro-life stance.

Crist told Cake that his politics have "progressed" with society.

Florida's primary election is Aug. 23.