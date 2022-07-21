Gubernatorial candidates Charlie Crist, Nikki Fried to debate Thursday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Expect fireworks. Political pundits are predicting a fiery confrontation Thursday evening as Florida's top two Democrats running for governor square off in their first and only primary debate.

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist are both vying for the party's backing and a chance to take on GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis in November's general election.

Before the debate taping started Thursday morning, the two campaigns argued over whether Crist showed up late. Fried said he was 30 minutes behind on Twitter, while the congressman's people called her a liar.

Meanwhile. both campaigns are already spinning. Taking to Twitter, each claimed victory online.

The Crist camp saying, "Everyone knew @NikkiFried needed a game-changing debate … this definitely isn’t it. She can’t land a glove."

Fried's team said, “Now I know why Charlie Crist only wanted to debate @NikkiFried once. Too bad for him she only needed one."

WTXL Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried accuses Gov. Ron DeSantis of "intentionally creating this chaos" by his opposition to the COVID-19 vaccine for children under 5. Fried, who is challenging DeSantis in the 2022 election, holds a news conference to address the issue June 20, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla.

Fried is coming into debate night with fewer major endorsements and less money than Crist. She said Tuesday her plan was to bring the former governor's trustworthiness into question, targeting his political record when he was a Republican.

"When things get difficult in the polls, when things get are difficult to fight for because you're dealing with the Republican legislature, will he once again abandon the people of his state in order for his political career to thrive?" Fried said.

Crist surrogates have labeled him a talented veteran of Florida politics with the experience needed to beat DeSantis in November. They said he'll be ready for whatever Fried throws his way.

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, D-Fla., second from right, talks with a supporter outside of the United Teachers of Dade offices, Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in Miami Springs, Fla. Crist was endorsed by the Florida Education Association (FEA) and teachers unions from across Florida in his campaign for governor of Florida.

"I've rarely run into someone better at Florida politics than Charlie Crist. So, I imagine he will not get bogged down in these attacks because that would be exactly what Nikki Fried wants him to do," Crist supporter Sean Shaw said.

The big question is what will voters think and will this debate have much of an impact come Aug. 23?

Political communications expert Josh Scacco said maybe as polling suggests some Democrats are undecided, but he cautions that research suggests debates aren’t as meaningful as we might think.

WFTS Gov. DeSantis declares Sarasota swimmer winner over transgender athlete

"So there will potentially be, you know, a small group of individuals who are directly affected by it. But, I think, we should be careful about thinking, what will be the mass effect of this because, in general, we don't necessarily see those things," Scacco said.

You might be wondering what Republicans have to say about all this.

The Republican Governor's Association came out with a statement saying it doesn't make much difference who Democrats nominate to oppose DeSantis.

"Floridians are fired up and ready to keep him in the governor's office for four more years," the statement said.