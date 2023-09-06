Watch Now
NewsPolitical

Actions

Gov. Ron DeSantis put 'politics ahead of his job' by not seeing Biden during hurricane visit, Christie says

'Your job as governor is to be the tour guide for the president,' Christie says
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie speaks during a Republican presidential primary debate hosted by FOX News Channel on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)
(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
(AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie speaks during a Republican presidential primary debate hosted by FOX News Channel on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Milwaukee.
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie speaks during a Republican presidential primary debate hosted by FOX News Channel on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)
Posted at 2:28 PM, Sep 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-06 14:28:31-04

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Republican presidential hopeful Chris Christie says Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had put "politics ahead of his job" by declining to meet with President Joe Biden during the Democrat's weekend visit to survey Hurricane Idalia's damage in DeSantis' state.

"Your job as governor is to be the tour guide for the president, is to make sure the president sees your people, sees the damage, sees the suffering, what's going on and what needs to be done to rebuild it," Christie said about his rival for the 2024 nomination in an interview Tuesday on Fox News Radio's "The Brian Kilmeade Show."

"You're doing your job. And unfortunately, he put politics ahead of his job," Christie said. "That was his choice."

No one knows better than Christie how such a sticky political situation can create an enduring image. Photos of then New Jersey Gov. Christie giving a warm greeting to Democratic President Barack Obama during a visit after Superstorm Sandy in 2012 earned Christie scorn among national Republicans.

President Joe Biden stands with first lady Jill Biden, left, Rep. Rick Scott, R-Fla., second from right, and Federal Emergency Management Agency administrator Deanne Criswell, right, during a briefing at Suwannee Pineview Elementary School, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Live Oak, Fla. President Biden traveled to Florida to survey damage caused by Hurricane Idalia. (AP Photo/Will Weissert)

Hurricane

Biden tells Hurricane Idalia victims 'your nation has your back'

Will Weissert
12:23 PM, Sep 02, 2023

Obama placed his hand on Christie’s shoulder. Some Republicans labeled it a "hug" and suggested it contributed to GOP nominee Mitt Romney's loss to Obama in that year’s general election. Christie said he was simply doing his job by meeting with the president.

Idalia made landfall last week along Florida's Big Bend region as a Category 3 storm, causing widespread flooding and damage before moving north to drench Georgia and the Carolinas. Biden, who toured the state on Saturday, had initially said that he would meet with DeSantis during his trip, but the governor's office said DeSantis had "no plans" to see Biden, suggesting that doing so could hinder disaster response related to Idalia.

Biden and DeSantis have met other times when the president toured Florida after Hurricane Ian hit the state last year, and after the Surfside condo collapse in Miami Beach in the summer of 2021. But DeSantis is now running for president and hoping to take on Biden in the 2024 general election.

Hurricane Idalia slams Florida, pushes north. Here's how you can help

Hurricane

How you can help those impacted by Hurricane Idalia

Scripps News Staff
7:16 PM, Aug 30, 2023

DeSantis' campaign did not comment about Christie's critique.

Christie has defended his own response to the presidential visit during Sandy, saying that although he and Obama had fundamentally different views on governing, the two men did what needed to be done for a devastated region.

The "hug" moment, however, has trailed Christie ever since. It emerged last month during Republicans' first 2024 debate, when Vivek Ramaswamy responded to a barb from Christie — who said the biotech entrepreneur's opening line about being a skinny kid with a hard-to-pronounce name reminded him of Obama — by asking if the former governor wanted a "hug," a reference to Obama's post-Sandy visit.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7