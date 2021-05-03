Gov. Ron DeSantis scheduled to attend pro-life event at Breakers in Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis was scheduled to attend a private pro-life event Monday night in Palm Beach.

According to the governor's official administration schedule, DeSantis was expected to attend the Susan B. Anthony List Pro-Life Leaders Summit at the Breakers.

The Susan B. Anthony List is a national group whose "mission is to end abortion by electing national leaders and advocating for laws that save lives, with a special calling to promote pro-life women leaders."

Earlier in the day, DeSantis held a news conference in St. Petersburg where he announced that he was suspending all COVID-19 emergency orders still in place at a local level within the state.

The governor's visit was scheduled to take place in the same city where former President Donald Trump now lives. Trump told Fox News last week that he is "100% thinking about" running for president again in 2024 and would consider DeSantis as his running mate.