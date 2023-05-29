Gov. Ron DeSantis honors fallen service members at Memorial Day ceremony in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida's governor and Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis spoke in Jacksonville Monday morning to honor those who died while serving in the United States Armed Forces.

"The sacrifices that people have made throughout history matters," he said. "People understand that freedom isn't free, and that those that may make the ultimate sacrifice have earned our enduring debt and gratitude for their selfless service."

During his speech, DeSantis reflected on the monuments he saw during his flights to Washington, D.C. as a congressman and said they were "symbolic of what America is all about and the principles that have made America great."

He also recognized the service men and women who risked their lives and gave "the last full measure of devotion and service" to the United States.

"We would not be free people without those sacrifices," he said, "and I'm just glad that in the state of Florida, this is something that's recognized in every corner of our state."

DeSantis, who served in the U.S. Navy as a Judge Advocate General's Corps (JAG) officer after graduating from Harvard Law School, signed eight bills Friday to support Florida's military members and their families.

He also hosted veterans at a Memorial Day BBQ at the Governor's Mansion in Tallahassee Sunday in honor of Memorial Day weekend.

The governor, who announced his 2024 presidential run last Wednesday, will officially kick off his campaign's "Our Great American Comeback Tour" tomorrow with stops in Iowa, New Hampshire, and South Carolina.

During the four-day swing, DeSantis will hold events in 12 cities and towns, according to campaign manager Generra Peck.