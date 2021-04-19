Gov. Ron DeSantis expected to sign 'anti-riot' bill Monday

Gov. Ron DeSantis will host a news conference at 10 a.m. in Polk County.

DeSantis is expected to sign the "anti-riot" bill the Florida Senate passed on Thursday.

HB1 allows local police to challenge budgets, opens cities to liability for poor riot control and creates or strengthens penalties against those it deems rioters.

Democrats were staunchly opposed to the bill, worried that the broad language will chill peaceful protest.

The GOP majority meanwhile calls HB1 a law and order measure.

DeSantis said he looks forward to signing the bill.

"This legislation strikes the appropriate balance of safeguarding every Floridian’s constitutional right to peacefully assemble while ensuring that those who hide behind peaceful protest to cause violence in our communities will be punished," DeSantis said in a statement.

With his signature, HB1 takes effect immediately.

