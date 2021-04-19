Watch
NewsPolitical

Actions

Gov. Ron DeSantis expected to sign 'anti-riot' bill Monday

items.[0].image.alt
File
desantis.png
Posted at 8:17 AM, Apr 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-19 08:17:05-04

Gov. Ron DeSantis will host a news conference at 10 a.m. in Polk County.

DeSantis is expected to sign the "anti-riot" bill the Florida Senate passed on Thursday.

HB1 allows local police to challenge budgets, opens cities to liability for poor riot control and creates or strengthens penalties against those it deems rioters.

Democrats were staunchly opposed to the bill, worried that the broad language will chill peaceful protest.

The GOP majority meanwhile calls HB1 a law and order measure.

DeSantis said he looks forward to signing the bill.

"This legislation strikes the appropriate balance of safeguarding every Floridian’s constitutional right to peacefully assemble while ensuring that those who hide behind peaceful protest to cause violence in our communities will be punished," DeSantis said in a statement.

With his signature, HB1 takes effect immediately.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV Weekdays 4:30-7:00 AM' sidebar graphic

Start Your Morning Right