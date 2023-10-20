Former President Donald Trump to hold rally at Ted Hendricks Stadium in Hialeah

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Former President Donald Trump will hold a political rally in South Florida next week.

The Trump campaign announced Friday that the 45th U.S. president and Republican frontrunner will hold a rally Wednesday night in Hialeah.

It is scheduled to take place at 7 p.m. at Ted Hendricks Stadium on the grounds of Henry Milander Park.

Rebecca Blackwell/AP Former President Donald Trump gestures after speaking at a Club 47 USA event on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Fla.

"Special guest speakers" are also expected at the event.

Trump spoke at a Club 47 USA event last week in West Palm Beach, blaming current President Joe Biden for the war in Israel.