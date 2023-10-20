Former President Donald Trump to hold rally at Ted Hendricks Stadium in Hialeah

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Former President Donald Trump will hold a political rally in South Florida next week.
The Trump campaign announced Friday that the 45th U.S. president and Republican frontrunner will hold a rally Wednesday night in Hialeah.
It is scheduled to take place at 7 p.m. at Ted Hendricks Stadium on the grounds of Henry Milander Park.
"Special guest speakers" are also expected at the event.
Trump spoke at a Club 47 USA event last week in West Palm Beach, blaming current President Joe Biden for the war in Israel.