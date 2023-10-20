Watch Now
NewsPolitical

Actions

Former President Donald Trump to hold rally at Ted Hendricks Stadium in Hialeah

Rally scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday
Former President Donald Trump, who is currently the front-runner for the Republican Party’s nomination for president, blamed President Joe Biden for the current war in Israel on Wednesday night in West Palm Beach.
Former President Donald Trump speaks at Club 47 USA event in West Palm Beach, Oct. 11, 2023
Posted at 4:39 PM, Oct 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-20 16:42:41-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Former President Donald Trump will hold a political rally in South Florida next week.

The Trump campaign announced Friday that the 45th U.S. president and Republican frontrunner will hold a rally Wednesday night in Hialeah.

It is scheduled to take place at 7 p.m. at Ted Hendricks Stadium on the grounds of Henry Milander Park.

Former President Donald Trump gestures after speaking at Club 47 USA event in West Palm Beach, Oct. 11, 2023
Former President Donald Trump gestures after speaking at a Club 47 USA event on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Fla.

"Special guest speakers" are also expected at the event.

Trump spoke at a Club 47 USA event last week in West Palm Beach, blaming current President Joe Biden for the war in Israel.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV Talk to an Anchor One on One

LET'S HEAR IT!