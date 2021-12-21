Former President Donald Trump to hold Jan. 6 news conference at Mar-a-Lago Club

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Former President Donald Trump said Tuesday he'll hold a news conference at his South Florida residence next month on the one-year anniversary of the U.S. Capitol riot.

Trump is planning a Jan. 6 news conference at his Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, the ex-commander-in-chief said in a statement released by Save America, one of his political committees.

The date marks exactly one year after a group of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol building in Washington while Congress was assembled to certify the election of then-President-elect Joe Biden.

Trump has repeatedly remarked, without evidence to support his claim, that the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent.

He perpetuated that narrative in his latest statement, once again referring to his defeat as "the rigged Presidential Election of 2020."

Five people -- four protesters and a Capitol police officer -- died in the riot.

In the aftermath of the riot, Trump skipped the inauguration and was impeached by the House for inciting the insurrection. He moved to Mar-a-Lago after leaving the White House.

Trump criticized recent elections in states like Georgia, Michigan and Pennsylvania but proclaimed that "strong Patriots who love America" will help save the country. He went on to say that his news conference will "discuss all of these points and more."

"Until then, remember, the insurrection took place on Nov. 3," he said. "It was the completely unarmed protest of the rigged election that took place on Jan. 6."