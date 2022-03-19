Watch
Former President Donald Trump headlines 'American Freedom Tour' event in Sunrise

Other speakers at FLA Live Arena include Donald Trump Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle
Former President Donald Trump at CPAC in Orlando, Feb. 26, 2022
John Raoux/AP
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Orlando, Fla.
Posted at 4:14 PM, Mar 19, 2022
SUNRISE, Fla. — Former President Donald Trump was the headliner of Saturday's "American Freedom Tour" stop in South Florida.

The daylong conservative event was taking place at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise.

In addition to the 45th U.S. president, other scheduled guest speakers include his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., his fiancée, former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle, former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and conservative radio host Dan Bongino.

Trump has been making the rounds at political fundraisers and other Florida events since leaving the White House, most recently attending last month's Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando.

The price tag to attend the event ranged from $9 for overflow seating to $6,999 for limited seating in front of the stage.

