Former Department of Health data analyst Rebekah Jones announces campaign for Congress

Jones will run for disgraced Matt Gatez's seat
Posted at 8:24 AM, Jun 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-08 08:34:34-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Former Florida Department of Health data analyst Rebekah Jones announced Monday night she is running for Rep. Matt Gaetz's seat.

Reporter Forrest Saunders asked how seriously she is taking this— her response: “Taking a human sex trafficker out of Congress? Very interested.”

Jones said she was originally planning to announce her candidacy next month; however, the comments from the DeSantis Administration following the Twitter suspension forced her hand.

Jones was suspended by Twitter on Monday morning following her "overzealous" sharing of a recent Miami Herald article and expects her account to be returned shortly.

