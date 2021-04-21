Watch
NewsPolitical

Actions

Florida Rep. Anthony Sabatini calls Derek Chauvin verdict 'mob justice'

State Sen. Shevrin Jones fires back, calling congressional candidate 'white supremacist'
items.[0].image.alt
Florida House of Representatives
Florida Rep. Anthony Sabatini called the Derek Chauvin verdict "mob justice." Florida Rep. Shevrin Jones then called Sabatini a "white supremacist."
Anthony Sabatini and Shevrin Jones, response to Derek Chauvin verdict
Posted at 9:53 AM, Apr 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-21 09:55:07-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A South Florida lawmaker is calling out a state congressional candidate for a controversial tweet he made shortly after a verdict was announced in the Derek Chauvin murder trial.

Florida Rep. Anthony Sabatini, R-Clermont, took to Twitter within minutes after Chauvin was found guilty of murder in the 2020 death of George Floyd, writing simply, "Mob justice."

Sabatini's tweet immediately prompted plenty of backlash, among them from fellow state Rep. Shevrin Jones, D-West Park.

Jones accused the Orlando-area lawmaker of being a "white supremacist."

"White supremacist in 2021 wear suits and sit in the Florida legislature," Jones chimed back. "Yep, I said it."

Sabatini, who made headlines earlier this year after proposing renaming U.S. Highway 27 to honor former President Donald Trump, announced last month that he will challenge incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Daniel Webster for Florida's 11th congressional district.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV Weekdays 4:30-7:00 AM' sidebar graphic

Start Your Morning Right