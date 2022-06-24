Florida lawmakers chime in on Roe v. Wade decision

Here is what Florida lawmakers are saying about the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, clearing the way for states to ban abortions.
Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, Democratic Candidate for Governor:
This decision will have devastating impacts on women in Florida and across our country as nearly 50 years of constitutional protections for abortion come to an end.⁰— Commissioner Nikki Fried (@NikkiFriedFL) June 24, 2022
U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, Democratic Candidate for Governor:
My heart is with women across our country and in Florida who, with this decision, are losing their federal protections for the freedom to make their own reproductive decisions.— Charlie Crist (@CharlieCrist) June 24, 2022
I'm running for governor to protect Roe v. Wade. On day one of the Crist Administration, I will sign an Executive Order to protect a woman’s right to choose.— Charlie Crist (@CharlieCrist) June 24, 2022
It’s time to get organized, get energized, get voters registered, and turn out the vote to protect women’s freedom.
Former Miami Mayor Manny Diaz, Florida Democratic Party Chair:
"Today's decision by five Republican-appointed Justices severely restricts the freedom of millions of women to make deeply personal health care decisions and instead impose government interference in health care decisions between women, their doctors, family, and God.
Florida Republicans Marco Rubio and Ron DeSantis are focused on banning abortion and basic freedoms when they should be trying to improve our economy, ensure that every American can find a good paying job, and make health care more affordable. They support draconian bans on reproductive health care without exceptions when a woman’s life is in danger or for victims of rape and incest. Today's decision gives them the power to compel their dangerous political agenda at every level, including a possible ban on the use of contraceptives.
Democrats believe in the freedom of women to make their own personal health decisions and are committed to fighting government interference in health care decisions between women and their doctors. Conservative politicians have no right to intervene in some of the most difficult and personal choices women and their families have to make."
Florida Sen. Lauren Book, Democrat and Florida Senate Minority Leader:
"Women's rights were set back half a century today with the Supreme Court's devastating decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. With this destructive and consequential ruling, women in 13 states across the country are immediately stripped of their right to bodily autonomy and self-determination – their rights gone in an instant. With Florida Republicans cruelly proving their appetite for robbing women and girls victimized by the horrific trauma of rape, incest, and human trafficking of their right to an abortion after 15 weeks – period, end of sentence, no exceptions – it is clearly only a matter of time before our state also debates an all-out abortion ban.
We are facing a future that terrifies me – one where my daughter, and women and girls everywhere, even survivors of sexual assault will be forced to carry unwanted pregnancies to term no matter the circumstances. The only thing standing between Floridians and that dangerously real dystopian future is for every single eligible voter to exercise their right at the ballot box. We the people must stand up, speak out, and vote as if our personal rights and freedoms depend on it – because they do."
Florida Sen. Tina Polsky, Democrat from Boca Raton:
"I am devastated. Throughout American history, women have fought against an unjust, oppressive system that has looked to hold us as second-class citizens. Issues our matriarchs have fought for such as the right to vote and today, with this strike down of a woman’s right to choose her own health decisions, time and time again we, as American women, have to continue to fight for our individual liberty and freedom. The hard work has just begun, and we all must continue to tirelessly strive for justice; in this generation and for generations to come."
Florida Rep. John Snyder, Republican from Stuart:
"Let me start by saying that the leak from the Supreme Court was shameful and part of the conversation we should be talking about is that one of our Supreme Court justices just nearly had an attempted assassination on his life. So, we know right off the bat this is a hyper partisan, extremely charged issue and rightfully so. However, it is my personal belief that since 1973 we have seen basically a genocide of babies across our country and it is my hope that now that this decision has been overturned, the states can make that decision on their own and people can choose to live in the states that best suit their views."
Florida Rep. Chris Sprowls, Republican and Florida House Speaker:
U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, Republican from Miami:
Today the Supreme Court correctly returned the power to regulate abortion to the states.— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) June 24, 2022
I will soon introduce a proposal to support mothers and their babies so that every child has a real opportunity to pursue the promise of America.
U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, Republican and former Florida Governor:
Today’s historic decision made by the court on #Dobbs correctly confirms that there is no constitutional right to take a child’s life. I firmly believe that life begins at conception and that every child deserves to be welcomed into this world with open arms.— Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) June 24, 2022
U.S. Rep. Val Demings, Democrat from Orlando and U.S. Senate Candidate:
Freedom means the ability to live your life as you choose. I’m going to fight for that freedom and so will millions of others.https://t.co/0u8YkmruPZ— Rep. Val Demings (@RepValDemings) June 24, 2022
U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch, Democrat from Boca Raton:
Even as the relentless attacks on Americans’ most personal, basic rights continue, we'll fight to protect women's reproductive rights and safety. Now isn't a time for panic, but a time for focused action to protect, uplift, & support one another. Our work continues, together.— Rep. Ted Deutch (@RepTedDeutch) June 24, 2022
U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel, Democrat from West Palm Beach:
Today’s Supreme Court decision takes away a person’s power to make their own personal decisions about their reproductive health, life, & future, & instead gives it to politicians. https://t.co/k4Q0zGbWFc— Rep. Lois Frankel (@RepLoisFrankel) June 24, 2022
U.S. Rep. Brian Mast, Republican from Stuart:
🚨 A HUGE WIN FOR LIFE - ROE V. WADE OVERTURNED 🚨— Brian Mast (@BrianMastFL) June 24, 2022
We are talking about the most innocent among us. Millions of vulnerable, unborn babies will be protected as a result of this decision and innocent life defended.