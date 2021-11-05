Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis now has Hall of Fame bobblehead

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is headed to the Hall of Fame. Well, at least his bobblehead is.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum announced Friday that Florida's Republican governor now has a bobblehead in his likeness.

DeSantis joins 14 other state governors to have earned the distinction.

"After taking a bit of a break from governor bobbleheads, we started to get more requests for a bobblehead of Gov. DeSantis," Phil Sklar, co-founder and CEO of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in Milwaukee, said. "A lot of those requests came from people who approve of the governor, while some came from people who think DeSantis is a bobblehead. Regardless, we wanted to add Gov. DeSantis to the collection and give people the opportunity to have a bobblehead of Florida's governor."

AP Photo/Phil Sears/National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum Love him or hate him, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis now has his own bobblehead.

The bobblehead is available for $25 each, plus a flat-rate shipping charge of $8.

Sklar said $5 from every governor bobblehead sold is donated to the Protect the Heroes fund.