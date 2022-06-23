Watch Now
First lady Dr. Jill Biden to visit Palm Beach County

Biden to speak about latest developments in cancer research
Carolyn Kaster/AP
FILE - In this May 27, 2021 file photo, first lady Jill Biden talks with media after touring the vaccine clinic at Metropolitan Community College, in Kansas City, Mo. Jill Biden is getting a beach outing for her 70th birthday. President Joe Biden and his wife are heading to their Delaware beach house Wednesday to help the first lady celebrate her milestone birthday on Thursday. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, Pool)
Posted at 12:08 PM, Jun 23, 2022
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — First lady Dr. Jill Biden will visit Palm Beach County on Thursday to speak about the latest developments in cancer research.

Biden is scheduled to arrive at Palm Beach International Airport around 3:15 p.m. and take part in several events promoting the Biden Administration's Cancer Moonshot initiative.

Following her arrival, the first lady and officials with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will tour FoundCare, a federally qualified health center in Palm Springs that features a women's health center and offers breast and cervical cancer screenings.

Later on Thursday, Biden will speak at the Hilton West Palm Beach about the importance of cancer screenings, according to The White House.

Cancer Moonshot was created in 2016 by then-Vice President Joe Biden to accelerate cancer research. Earlier this year, Biden reignited the program with the goal of reducing the national cancer death rate by at least 50% over the next 25 years.

