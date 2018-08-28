Facts, figures: Early voting, party affiliation numbers in Florida, locally

Just over 13 million Floridians are eligible to vote in today’s primary elections. One out of 10 of these voters live in our five-county area.

Of the 67 counties in the state, 40 have more Republicans than Democrats.

In Palm Beach and St. Lucie counties Democrats outnumber Republicans. In Martin, Indian River and Okeechobee counties the roles are reversed.

The area as a whole has nearly 100,000 more Democrats than Republicans as well as a significant number of people who don’t identify with either party.



In our 5 county area

39 percent identify as Democrat

32 percent identify as Republican

29 percent identify as Other

Statewide 1.7 million people already cast ballots, either in person during early voting or mailing in their ballots. Republicans hold a slim margin of 43,528 votes cast.

In our area, 152,526 people had cast ballots prior to election day.

Democrats hold a 16,446 advantage in early votes and mail in ballots combined.

Explore Florida voter data in the charts below.