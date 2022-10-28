Women showing up big at the polls during early voting

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Election Day is less than two weeks away and people want their voices heard. Early voting is already underway in Palm Beach County and one thing is certain— with each voter, comes a lot of passion.

“This means we either win or lose,” said Danae Ward. “For the first time in my life, I feel personally like this is going to impact me.”

According to NBC, when it comes to mail in ballots and early votes cast, 54% are from women.

“There is a different feeling voting this year than I have ever felt,” said Ward.

Alex Hagan/WPTV Danae Ward explains why this year's election is so important to her.

“I think it’s very important for women to come out,” said Deborah Polen.

“I would hope that in light of some changes that have happened this past year, women are speaking a little louder with their vote this year,” said Paul Rydell.

Kathi Gundlach, the president of the Palm Beach County chapter of the League of Women Voters, said women have reasons to vote this year.

Alex Hagan/WPTV President Kathi Gundlach is encouraging women voters to vote.

“Roe v. Wade had a big part in it. The cost of living has gone up,” she said. "Climate change, especially in Florida, when we see what happened on the West Coast.”

Gundlach made a final push for female voters on Friday.

“The league is non-partisan,” she said. “We do not support any candidates. We do not support any parties. We want you to vote."

To find out what's on the ballot in your area, click here.