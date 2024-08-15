Why is the Stuart Heritage Museum on the election ballot?

STUART, Fla. — USA Today has called Stuart the best coastal small town in America.

Listed as one of its bright spots is the Stuart Heritage Museum, which will be part of a referendum in next Tuesday's election.

If 60% of residents vote yes for the referendum, that will allow the city to enter a new lease agreement with the museum, which would keep the area as a quaint historical area along the St. Lucie River near the Roosevelt Bridge.

"I think we are a vital part of the vibrant downtown community in Stuart," said Gary Maxwell with the Stuart Heritage Museum. "Over the past couple of decades, what was a rundown downtown has been revitalized with numerous retail restaurants and commercial businesses in it, and we're a part of that."

The museum operates on donations. Most of the staff are part-time, while others are volunteers.

We will have extensive primary election coverage next Tuesday.