Watch Now

Elections Local

Actions

Why is the Stuart Heritage Museum on the election ballot?

USA Today has called Stuart the best coastal small town in America. Listed as one of its bright spots is the Stuart Heritage Museum, which will be part of a referendum in next Tuesday's election.
Poster image (2).jpg
Posted
and last updated

STUART, Fla. — USA Today has called Stuart the best coastal small town in America.

Listed as one of its bright spots is the Stuart Heritage Museum, which will be part of a referendum in next Tuesday's election.

If 60% of residents vote yes for the referendum, that will allow the city to enter a new lease agreement with the museum, which would keep the area as a quaint historical area along the St. Lucie River near the Roosevelt Bridge.

"I think we are a vital part of the vibrant downtown community in Stuart," said Gary Maxwell with the Stuart Heritage Museum. "Over the past couple of decades, what was a rundown downtown has been revitalized with numerous retail restaurants and commercial businesses in it, and we're a part of that."

The museum operates on donations. Most of the staff are part-time, while others are volunteers.

We will have extensive primary election coverage next Tuesday.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV DMA Congressional District Map