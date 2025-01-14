West Palm Beach City Commissioner Christina Lambert announces she's running for mayor

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The race to become West Palm Beach's next mayor isn't taking place for another two years, but a candidate has already thrown their hat into the ring.

District 5 City Commissioner Christina Lambert announced Tuesday she is running for mayor in 2027.

Lambert has held her city commissioner seat since 2018.

During her announcement, she said her campaign is focused on key issues like safety, a diverse economy, transportation and education

"I am the first person to officially file to run for the next mayor of West Palm Beach," Lambert proclaimed. "I am filing early to show you that I am serious about running, so if you plan on running, you better catch up and keep up."

Keith James, the current mayor of West Palm Beach, cannot seek re-election due to term limits.