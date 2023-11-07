Voters in Vero Beach, Sebastian to decide among incumbents, jailed candidate for City Council

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Voters in two Indian River County municipalities are being asked to decide whether to retain incumbents in their respective city councils.

Elections were being held Tuesday in Vero Beach and Sebastian.

Three candidates are seeking two seats on the Vero Beach City Council. They are incumbent Mayor John E. Cotugno, Taylor J. Dingle and former Councilwoman Honey Minuse.

About 13 miles to the north in Sebastian, six candidates are seeking three seats on the City Council there, including one former councilman in jail.

The candidates are Damien H. Gilliams, who is serving out his sentence stemming from his 2021 conviction for holding a secret meeting in violation of Florida's Sunshine Law, his son, Damien L. "Junior" Gilliams, current Mayor Fred Jones, Sherrie Matthews, incumbent Bob McPartlan and Vice Mayor Christopher Nunn.

Damien Gilliams is currently serving his jail sentence after unsuccessfully challenging his conviction.