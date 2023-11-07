Watch Now

Elections Local

Actions

Voters in Vero Beach, Sebastian to decide among incumbents, jailed candidate for City Council

Former Sebastian Councilman Damien H. Gilliams currently serving jail sentence for 2021 conviction
Two former Sebastian city council members, who were found guilty of violating Florida's Sunshine Law earlier this year, were sentenced Tuesday.
Register to vote: Here are the voter registration deadlines for each state
Posted at 11:29 AM, Nov 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-07 11:34:28-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Voters in two Indian River County municipalities are being asked to decide whether to retain incumbents in their respective city councils.

Elections were being held Tuesday in Vero Beach and Sebastian.

Three candidates are seeking two seats on the Vero Beach City Council. They are incumbent Mayor John E. Cotugno, Taylor J. Dingle and former Councilwoman Honey Minuse.

About 13 miles to the north in Sebastian, six candidates are seeking three seats on the City Council there, including one former councilman in jail.

The candidates are Damien H. Gilliams, who is serving out his sentence stemming from his 2021 conviction for holding a secret meeting in violation of Florida's Sunshine Law, his son, Damien L. "Junior" Gilliams, current Mayor Fred Jones, Sherrie Matthews, incumbent Bob McPartlan and Vice Mayor Christopher Nunn.

Damien Gilliams is currently serving his jail sentence after unsuccessfully challenging his conviction.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV DMA Congressional District Map