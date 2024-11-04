Watch Now

Teen arrested after punching 70-year-old woman at rally in Stuart

The boy is facing a charge of battery on a person over the age of 65
STUART, Fla. — A 17-year-old boy is facing charges after, police say, he struck a 70-year-old woman during a rally at Roosevelt Bridge in Stuart.

The incident occurred Saturday at around 11:40 a.m. at the north end of the Roosevelt Bridge.

Stuart police said they received numerous reports that woman had been struck by a male.

Lt. Brian C. Bossio said witnesses were able to identify the suspect and officers on scene were able to quickly detain the 17-year-old.

Police said according to witness and the victim’s accounts, the boy punched the 70-year-old woman after a separate altercation with a man, causing her to fall to the ground. Police said the woman declined medical assistance at the scene.

The boy was arrested and is facing a battery charge on a person over the age of 65.

