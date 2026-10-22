Teachers in Palm Beach County worry voter confusion over a ballot referendum could lead to sizeable pay cut

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — In less than two weeks, voters in several school districts in Florida will decide whether to renew a local $1 million property tax referendum that is directly tied to teacher pay. For band teachers like Amrutha Murthy, the suspense and concern are building.

"We love our students and we want to be able to provide for them, but we don't want it to come at our cost of living, says Murthy.

The Park Vista High School instructor is one of nearly 900 teachers in the Palm Beach County School District who could face an average pay cut of $8,000 a year if voters choose not to renew the referendum that first passed in 2018.

WATCH: Teachers in the Palm Beach County School District are relying on voters to keep jobs and pay

Teachers in the Palm Beach County School district are relying on voters to keep jobs and pay

Some educators say they're worried the property tax renewal supplement will be confused with the highly controversial Amendment Three Property Tax measure.

The "referendum to continue ad valorem levy for school safety, teachers and operational needs" is different. It helps to pay the salaries of music, art and physical education teachers as well as teachers of specialty programs like culinary and aviation.

In addition, the Palm Beach County School District says the money is also used to help fund additional security measures and personnel and provide a behavioral health professional at every school.

"It's been a huge boost for teachers in Palm Beach County because it literally creates a more livable situation," says Gordan Longhofer, president of the Classroom Teachers Association.

By next school year, the Palm Beach County School District says some of these teaching positions could be eliminated if the referendum fails. Veteran educators like Marie Chrisphonce could lose the maximum $10,00 annual amount because of their years of experience. She is hoping to keep her job and pay intact.

"It's scary because that's a lot of pay. It's paying the bills. It's very scary," says Chrisphonce.

While Chrisphonce already has a second job, Murthy says with her busy band schedule, there's just no time. Teachers say they can only hope for a forte of support when voters head to the polls next month.

