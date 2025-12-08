Special election to fill vacant House District 90 seat in Palm Beach County is Dec. 9

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A special election to fill the seat of Rep. Joe Casello, a Democratic lawamker who passed away in July, takes place on Dec. 9.

Gov. Ron DeSantis called a special election to fill the seat, which represents Florida House District 90 and includes Boynton Beach, Delray Beach, Ocean Ridge, Briny Breezes, Golf, and Gulf Stream.

Delray Beach Vice Mayor Rob Long is running as the Democratic candidate. He's campaigning on "promoting economic growth, supporting small businesses, investing in public education, and securing state funding to enhance quality of life in Palm Beach County," according to his website.

Lobbyist Maria Zack is running as the Republican candidate, and won the Republican primary in September to run for the seat. She's campaigning for "lower taxes, a secure border, strong law enforcement, veterans, school choice, and a thriving economy," according to her website.

Local business owner Karen Yeh is running as the Independent candidate, and has advocated for introducing HOA and condo regulations if elected.

Polls are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Find where to vote here.