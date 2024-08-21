SCHOOL BOARD RUNOFFS: 2 Palm Beach County races head to general election

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Palm Beach County School Board will have three new faces this fall, but we still don't know exactly who will take each seat.

Virginia Savietto will represent District two after running unopposed. The district covers Greenacres and Palm Springs, among other areas. Current board member Alexandria Ayala chose not to run again.

In District five, which covers the southern part of the county, Mindy Koch will face Gloria Branch in a runoff. Current board member Frank Barbieri is not seeking reelection.

In District one, board member Barbara McQuinn is also not seeking reelection. Matthew Lane and Page Lewis will face off in that runoff election in November.

This will be the first time in nearly 15 years there will be three new faces elected to the board at the same time.

Page Lewis said improving reading skills is one of her top priorities, after working with children for years as a reading interventionist.

"If kids can read, they behave better in the classroom" she said.

She also wants to develop strong relationships with the other members of the board. School safety is another top priority for Lewis.

"We just want to make sure people aren't getting bullied in school. Safety is number one, more school police. Number two, I've already touched on academics. Improving reading scores will also improve math scores, because you have to be able to read to do math," she said. "And then accountability, we need to make sure we are spending the money where it's most important and that's with our teachers and the other staff that provide direct services to our students."

Matthew Lane said he comes from a family of teachers and taught English and Math in the past. Before starting his family law practice, Lane said he was vice president and general counsel at a financial corporation, giving him the experience to manage the district's more than $4 billion budget. He also credits his experience serving as a Palm Beach Gardens City Council member for preparing him to hold another publicly elected office.

"This is a place I really think I can make a difference in the lives of a generation of children. I want to be remembered as more than a good father, more than a good husband, this is a place where I can really make an impact," he said. "We need to return to teaching fundamentals- reading, writing, math, science, and when the students get older studying the classical works in literature, history, philosophy and the fine arts, with an emphasis on cultural literacy, civic pride, civic literacy, and critical thinking skills."

He added that recruiting and retaining the best teachers is a priority.

"We need to provide extensive opportunities for professional development, so we provide our teachers with the training they need, so they have access to the latest research and the best practices."

Both candidates have children who graduated from the Palm Beach County School District.