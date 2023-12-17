Palm Beach County elections office launches sticker design contest

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Office is seeking entries by middle school and high school students for sticker designs.

All submissions must be received by the office at 5 p.m. April 1, 2024, and winners will be notified by April 15.

Public, private and home-schooled students are invited to create designs for the "I Voted" and "Future Voter" stickers.

The winning design for the "I Voted" sticker will be distributed during the 2024 primary and general election,s and the winning "Future Voter" sticker will be featured at voter outreach events.



Awarded will be two first-place winners: $250 cash prize, lunch by McDonald’s "B"ing the Best, Inc. for the winning class (or class period), one-year student membership to the Norton Museum of Art and featured exposure on social media networks and printed marketing.

And there are two runner-up winners of a $100 cash prize.

To download contest materials, visit "Sticker Design Contest" under the "Voter Education/Outreach" tab at VotePalmBeach.gov [r20.rs6.net].

For inquiries or additional information, contact the office at 561-656-6200 or via email at Info@VotePalmBeach.gov.

