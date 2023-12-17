Watch Now

Elections Local

Actions

Palm Beach County elections office launches sticker design contest

Students are invited to submit entries
I voted.png
WPTV
I voted
I voted.png
Posted at 11:29 AM, Dec 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-17 11:29:50-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Office is seeking entries by middle school and high school students for sticker designs.

All submissions must be received by the office at 5 p.m. April 1, 2024, and winners will be notified by April 15.

Public, private and home-schooled students are invited to create designs for the "I Voted" and "Future Voter" stickers.

The winning design for the "I Voted" sticker will be distributed during the 2024 primary and general election,s and the winning "Future Voter" sticker will be featured at voter outreach events.
 
Awarded will be two first-place winners: $250 cash prize, lunch by McDonald’s "B"ing the Best, Inc. for the winning class (or class period), one-year student membership to the Norton Museum of Art and featured exposure on social media networks and printed marketing.

And there are two runner-up winners of a $100 cash prize.

To download contest materials, visit "Sticker Design Contest" under the "Voter Education/Outreach" tab at VotePalmBeach.gov [r20.rs6.net].

For inquiries or additional information, contact the office at 561-656-6200 or via email at Info@VotePalmBeach.gov.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV DMA Congressional District Map