Omari Hardy becomes latest politician seeking to succeed Alcee Hastings in Congress

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — State Rep. Omari Hardy, D-West Palm Beach, has entered the sweepstakes for Congress.

In a video released Wednesday, Hardy announced his intent to seek the vacated seat previously held by the late Alcee Hastings.

Why do we need more unapologetic progressive Democrats in Congress?



Let me tell you & if you agree, RT & join our campaign at https://t.co/KC8LN0xblF 👊🏾



This special election is our chance. pic.twitter.com/mbRFEyFWaT — Rep. Omari Hardy (@OmariJHardy) April 28, 2021

Calling himself an "unapologetic progressive," Hardy becomes the seventh candidate -- and fifth current politician -- to join the race to occupy Florida's 20th congressional district.

Hardy was elected to the state House in November. Prior to that, he was a Lake Worth Beach commissioner.

Hastings, who died April 6 at the age of 84, won re-election 14 times since first taking office in 1993.