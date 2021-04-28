Watch
Omari Hardy becomes latest politician seeking to succeed Alcee Hastings in Congress

State representative from West Palm Beach announces candidacy for Florida's 20th congressional district
AP/Stefani Reynolds/Wilfredo Lee
State Rep. Omari Hardy, D-West Palm Beach, is seeking the congressional seat previously held by the late Alcee Hastings.
Omari Hardy seeking congressional seat previously held by Alcee Hastings
Posted at 4:31 PM, Apr 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-28 16:31:50-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — State Rep. Omari Hardy, D-West Palm Beach, has entered the sweepstakes for Congress.

In a video released Wednesday, Hardy announced his intent to seek the vacated seat previously held by the late Alcee Hastings.

Calling himself an "unapologetic progressive," Hardy becomes the seventh candidate -- and fifth current politician -- to join the race to occupy Florida's 20th congressional district.

Hardy was elected to the state House in November. Prior to that, he was a Lake Worth Beach commissioner.

Hastings, who died April 6 at the age of 84, won re-election 14 times since first taking office in 1993.

