New Fort Pierce commissioner Chris Dzadovsky focusing on smart growth for expanding city

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — WPTV's Tyler Hatfield sat down Thursday with Fort Pierce's newest commissioner Chris Dzadovsky who promises smart growth to balance development with small-town character.

For resident Genoveba Duran, the city has changed from when she moved here 40 years ago.

“When I came here, this looked like a little town,” said Duran. “Now it's so big, the city grew up.”

With all this growth, Duran said she hopes the city can generate more jobs for the community.

Another resident named Lizbeth said she had concerns about growth on her mind too. Specifically, for developments like the proposed Causeway Cove, which includes a 17-story building. Lizbeth said she’s worried it will add more traffic heading in and out of Hutchinson Island.

“I’m kinda afraid about the amount of population that would come with that big development,” said Lizbeth.

On Tuesday, Chris Dzadovsky narrowly won the runoff election for the District 2 seat on the city commission, beating candidate Jamiebeth Galinis by only 31 votes.

Hatfield brought Duran’s and Lizbeth's concerns about growth to Dzadovsky.

“The future growth of Fort Pierce, it's going to come,” he said.

Growth will come, but Dzadovsky said he’s focused on smart growth.

“Maintain that small-town atmosphere, but we still need to bring the jobs, those investments, to increase the tax base from that commercial side," he said, "but create the jobs necessary for those folks in Fort Pierce."

Dzadovsky wants to bring more businesses downtown and make it easier for them to set up shop.

“If people want to invest their business here, they need to know that they can get through the system without much hassle," he said. "Make sure that their investment is worthy and profitable to build business and jobs.”

Dzadovsky will be sworn in as city commissioner for District 2 on Feb. 2.