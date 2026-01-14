Chris Dzadovsky wins Fort Pierce commission seat by 31 votes, flips control to Democrats

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Chris Dzadovsky won a tight runoff election Tuesday for the Fort Pierce City Commission District 2, Seat 2, defeating Jaimebeth Galinis by just 31 votes and flipping the commission to Democratic control.

Official results from the St. Lucie County Supervisor of Elections show Dzadovsky received 1,311 votes (50.60%) compared to Galinis's 1,280 votes (49.40%). The election saw 2,591 ballots cast from 13,158 registered voters in the district, representing a 19.69% turnout.

All eight precincts reported complete results, including early voting and vote-by-mail totals.

The Florida Democratic Party celebrated the victory, with Chair Nikki Fried issuing a statement congratulating Dzadovsky.

"Fort Pierce had a choice — in the aftermath of a disgraced elected official's departure from the Commission, they have chosen an experienced, ethical, and community-focused leader in Chris," Fried said.

Fried said the newly Democratic-leaning commission offers an opportunity to strengthen small businesses, clean up waterways and increase public safety.

The statement also highlighted Dzadovsky's involvement with the party's Take Back Local program, which provided candidates with resources and on-the-ground support during the campaign.

The narrow margin underscores the impact of turnout in local races and marks a significant shift in the balance of power on the Fort Pierce City Commission.