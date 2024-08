Results from Associated Press show U.S. Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., has won the Republican Primary against Rick Wiles for Florida's 21st congressional district.

So far, the race results show that Mast got 85.2% of the votes, totaling 27,356 votes, with Wiles getting 4,744 votes totaling to 14.8%. Some votes have yet to be counted.

Check back at WPTV News as our reporters interview the candidates.

Mast will face Thomas Witkop (D) in November.