President Joe Biden visits South Florida, campaigns for Charlie Crist, Val Demings

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — President Joe Biden's visit to Florida Memorial University in Miami Gardens on Tuesday highlighted the importance his party places on Democratic voter party strongholds in Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

Indeed, political analysts believe without big support from voters in South Florida, the uphill battle to overtake Republicans in statewide races is impossible.

In front of a packed house, with Charlie Crist and Val Demings at his side, Biden made his case for voters.

"Today we are in a better place," Biden said of the economy. "Ten million jobs created since I took office."

Crist offered his critique on the economy and pocketbook issues, too.

"When I was your governor, property insurance premiums went down," Crist said. "Under (Gov. Ron) DeSantis, they are among the highest in America."

The trio also focused on abortion rights.

"You see, Florida, we are going to fight and fight and fight some more for a woman's right to choose," Demings said.

With one week until Election Day, Florida voters will send a message that echoes across the political landscape nationwide.