2024 Palm Beach County municipal elections: Sample ballots, precinct locations

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — While Florida Republicans throughout the state head to the ballot box to cast their party's preferred presidential candidate on Tuesday, voters in 22 Palm Beach County municipalities will participate in local elections.

Residents in the following municipalities are being asked to vote on issues impacting their communities: Belle Glade, Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Greenacres, Highland Beach, Hypoluxo, Juno Beach, Jupiter Inlet Colony, Lake Park, Lake Worth Beach, Lantana, Loxahatchee Groves, North Palm Beach, Ocean Ridge, Pahokee, Palm Beach, Riviera Beach, Royal Palm Beach, South Bay, Tequesta, Wellington and West Palm Beach.

Mayoral elections are being held in eight municipalities: Delray Beach, Greenacres, Hypoluxo, Juno Beach, Lake Worth Beach, Lantana, Royal Palm Beach and Wellington.

Although Palm Beach Gardens has no municipal election, voters living in the five geographical areas that the city wants to annex will have the issue appear on their ballots in March.

Voters in the Martin County town of Sewall's Point will participate in a special election to select a new commissioner.

The special election will fill the seat vacated by James Campo, who stepped down at the end of last year. Voters will decide between Vinny Barile and Diane Kimes. Whoever wins will serve the remainder of Campo's term, which ends in November 2026.

Sample Ballots by Municipality

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day. Any voters waiting in line at 7 p.m. will have the opportunity to cast a ballot.

Because Florida is a closed primary state, only registered Republicans can vote in the presidential preferential primary election.

Although former President Donald Trump has already secured enough delegates to receive the party's nomination, several Republican candidates whose campaigns have been suspended will still appear on the ballot, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.

Voters must provide a Florida driver's license, identification card, U.S. passport or some other form of photo identification with signature.

Only registered voters living within the boundaries of each respective municipality will be eligible to participate in the municipal elections. The only exception is voters in the unincorporated areas where annexation is sought.

Unsure where to go to vote? Here's where to find your voting precinct.