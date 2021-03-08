19 different cities and towns holding municipal elections in Palm Beach County

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — About 348,000 voters in Palm Beach County can head to the polls Tuesday as 19 different cities and towns hold municipal elections.

Residents will decide on issues and candidates important to where they live when the polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Municipalities holding elections include Belle Glade, Boca Raton, Briny Breezes, Delray Beach, Haverhill, Hypoluxo, Juno Beach, Lake Worth Beach, Lantana, Loxahatchee Groves, North Palm Beach, Ocean Ridge, Pahokee, Palm Beach, Palm Beach Gardens, Riviera Beach, South Bay, Tequesta and West Palm Beach.

People who live in unincorporated parts of Palm Beach County do not have municipal elections.

If voting in person, be sure to bring a valid identification that has the voter's photo and signature on it.

Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Wendy Sartory Link said 127,000 ballots were mailed out to voters. She said it's likely a carryover from the November presidential election.

If anyone still has a mail-in ballot to turn in, it must be received at the West Palm Beach elections headquarters off Military Trail or to one of the other elections offices in Delray Beach, Belle Glade or Palm Beach Gardens by 7 p.m. Tuesday.