DeSantis, Trump would defeat Biden in 2024 election, poll finds

Susan Walsh/AP
President Joe Biden, right, looks at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, left, during a briefing with first responders and local officials in Miami, Thursday, July 1, 2021, on the condo tower that collapsed in Surfside, Fla., last week. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Posted at 2:40 PM, Feb 02, 2022
BOSTON — Both Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former President Donald Trump would defeat President Joe Biden in the 2024 election, according to a new Suffolk University/USA TODAY poll released Tuesday.

The poll of 500 likely Florida voters found that if DeSantis were chosen as the Republican presidential nominee, he would beat Biden 52% to 44%.

In a much tighter match-up, if Trump were the GOP nominee, he would prevail over Biden 47% to 44%.

However, in a hypothetical Republican primary between Trump and DeSantis, Trump would beat the Florida governor by seven points, 47% to 40%.

"Biden’s low approval ratings not only indicate vulnerability in the 2024 general election in Florida, but also in a Democratic primary in that state," a Suffolk University spokesperson said in a news release.

The Suffolk University/USA TODAY poll has a margin of error of +/-4.4 percentage points, and has a 95% level of confidence. You can read the complete survey by clicking here.

