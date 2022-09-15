Watch Now
DeSantis sending migrants to Martha's Vineyard is 'political stunt,' grassroots organization says

Guatemalan Maya Center doesn't think this will effect immigration pattern
Posted at 5:22 PM, Sep 15, 2022
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla.  — A grassroots organization is reacting to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' move to fly planes with migrants to Massachusetts.

The Guatemalan Maya Center in Lake Worth Beach said the governor sending two planes of migrants to Martha's Vineyard is a topic of conversation, alongside their community outreach efforts.

"We think it's very much a political stunt right now," said Assistant Executive Director Mariana Blanco. "We don't anticipate this will have any real effects right now on the immigration patterns that we are seeing, but certainly, if it continues to pose threats to the people we are serving, the community that we love, we have no issue starting litigation or suing the governor for his tactics."

For now though, the Guatemalan Maya Center said they will continue with the community outreach efforts.

