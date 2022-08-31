Democratic gubernatorial nominee Charlie Crist resigns from Congress

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, D-Fla., is resigning from Congress to focus on his campaign to become Florida's governor again.

Crist told the Tampa Bay Times that his resignation is effective at the end of the day Wednesday.

He said serving in Congress has been "an honor and a privilege."

Florida's 13th congressional district serves Pinellas County, including Clearwater and St. Petersburg.

Chris O'Meara/AP President Barack Obama talks with former Florida Gov. Charlie Crist at a campaign rally, Sept. 8, 2012, in Seminole, Fla. Crist left the Republican Party while seeking a U.S. Senate seat in 2010 as an independent.

He was first elected to the seat in 2016 and twice won reelection.

"Charlie Crist treats taxpayer-funded jobs like a game of musical chairs," Republican National Committee Florida spokeswoman Julia Friedland said in a statement. "Floridians can't wait to cut the music on his career for good in November."

Crist defeated Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried to win the Democratic nomination in the gubernatorial election. He previously served as Florida's governor from 2007-11, when he was a Republican.

Phil Coale/AP Florida Gov. Charlie Crist and House Speaker Marco Rubio, R-Coral Gables, left, take part in closing ceremonies of the Florida Legislature, May 4, 2007, in Tallahassee, Fla.

He'll face incumbent Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in November.

Republican nominee Anna Paulina Luna will face Democratic nominee Eric Lynn in the Nov. 8 general election to fill Crist's seat.