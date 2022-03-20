Watch
Campaign Twitter account of Nikki Fried hacked

Democratic agriculture commissioner running for governor
Nikki Fried criticizes Gov. Ron DeSantis for stockpiling COVID-19 tests that expired during West Palm Beach news conference, Jan. 6, 2022
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Eric Pasquarelli/WPTV
Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried speaks during a Jan. 6, 2022, news conference in West Palm Beach, Fla., criticizing Gov. Ron DeSantis for stockpiling COVID-19 rapid tests that eventually expired.
Posted at 10:51 AM, Mar 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-20 10:54:13-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The campaign Twitter account for Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried has been hacked.

A news release for the Democratic gubernatorial candidate said Fried's verified Twitter account "was compromised through a fishing attack" Saturday night.

"We are doing everything we can to get Twitter support to fix it as quickly as possible," the release continued.

According to Florida Politics, the account included a series of tweets promoting the sale of non-fungible tokens and was rebranded with the phrase "Skulltoons" across the top.

Fried's tweets were hidden from the public Sunday morning while her campaign works to regain control of the account.

Nikki Fried's Twitter account as it looked morning of March 20, 2022
This is how Nikki Fried's official Twitter account looked on the morning of March 20, 2022.

Her agriculture commissioner account did not appear to be affected.

Fried is seeking to win the Democratic nomination for governor. She is running against former Republican Gov. Charlie Crist, who is now a Democrat in Congress, and state Sen. Annette Taddeo, who represents portions of Miami-Dade County.

The gubernatorial primary is Aug. 23 and the general election is Nov. 8.

