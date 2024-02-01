Watch Now
1,000 Florida National Guard members going to Texas to help secure southern border

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke at Cecil Airport in Jacksonville on Thursday about a plan to send members of the Florida State Guard to the southern border.
Posted at 11:10 AM, Feb 01, 2024
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Arguing it's as "bad as it's ever been at the southern border," Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday announced the Sunshine State is deploying members of the Florida National Guard and Florida State Guard to assist Texas in its efforts to stop the invasion at the southern border.

Speaking at Cecil Airport in Jacksonville, DeSantis said Florida will send a battalion of approximately 1,000 National Guard members, who will be deployed based on Texas' needs.

"States have every right to defend their sovereignty and we are pleased to increase our support to Texas as the Lone Star State works to stop the invasion across the border," DeSantis said. "Our reinforcements will help Texas to add additional barriers, including razor wire along the border. We don’t have a country if we don’t have a border."

According to DeSantis, Customs and Border Protection data in December showed that more than 302,000 illegal immigrants — a record — were encountered while attempting to cross the southern border.

