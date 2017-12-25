Vero Beach police officer, former candidate for Indian River County sheriff arrested Saturday night

Richard Kowalski
5:53 PM, Dec 25, 2017
6:48 PM, Dec 25, 2017

File photo of Vero Beach police cruiser.

Vero Beach police

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla - A spokesperson with the Vero Beach Police Department has confirmed that a Vero Beach police officer, who ran for sheriff in 2016, was arrested Saturday evening.

Darrell Rivers, 47, was arrested about 11 p.m. by Indian River County Sheriff's Office deputies.

Rivers, according to police reports, was charged with misdemeanor battery domestic violence. He was released from jail without bail on his own reconnaissance. 

He is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 16.

 

