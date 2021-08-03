Podcast: An introduction to Raven Saunders' alter ego

On Her Turf

Before hosts Lolo Jones and Lindsay Czarniak welcome silver medalist Raven Saunders to the podcast, they take a moment to recognize New Zealand's Laurel Hubbard who became the first transgender woman to compete in the Olympics during the weightlifting event. They also shout out weightlifter Sarah Robles for winning her second bronze in the event, making her the first American woman to win two Olympic medals in the discipline.

Saunders shares the thought process behind the demonstration she did while on the podium for shot put and explains how she got her superhero nickname. Then, 2016 Olympic champion Michelle Carter joins the conversation. The two shot putters chat about the history of their friendship, how they hope to inspire the next generation of girls and the ways they've seen shot put become more inclusive of women of color.

